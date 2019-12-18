President Macron Accused of TREASON by French Generals

President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of “treason” in a letter signed by 11 generals, an admiral and colonel.

The letter, penned by General Antione Martinez, warns that Macron’s signing of the U.N. Global Migration Pact strips France of its sovereignty and provides a legitimate reason for “an already battered people” to “revolt.”

Voiceofeurope.com reports: The highly decorated military co-signees assert that the beleaguered Macron is “guilty of a denial of democracy or treason against the nation” for signing the migration pact without putting it to the people.

“The French state is late in coming to realize the impossibility of integrating too many people, in addition to totally different cultures, who have regrouped in the last forty years in areas that no longer submit to the laws of the Republic,” the letter advises, also saying that mass immigration is erasing France’s “civilizational landmarks”.

The pact, which has been protested in the Yellow Vest demonstrations in five countries, was signed by 164 nations, most against the will of the citizens as stated in dozens of country specific petitions, on Monday in Marrakech.

The immensely opposed and disastrous document declares unlimited migration to be treated as a human right and criticism of mass migration to be treated as hate speech.