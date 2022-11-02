President Jair Bolsonaro Refuses To Concede Defeat In Brazil’s Election

Brazilian President Bolsonaro did not concede in his first speech since the controversial election on Sunday.

He made no reference to his loss in Sunday’s run off nor did he concede defeat to convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He thanked his supporters for their backing and said he would “continue to follow the constitution”.

His supporters were heard cheering in the street.

Breitbart reports: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered brief comments on Tuesday – keeping the media waiting for over an hour – addressing growing protests against the election of convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the presidency but failing to address his loss on Sunday

The socialist Lula – who served two terms as president from 2003 to 2011 and was convicted in 2017 of taking bribes while in the nation’s highest office – won the 2022 presidential election on Sunday by one of the slimmest margin’s in history. Lula was allowed to run for the presidency despite being a convicted criminal because the nation’s top court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF), overturned the conviction on procedural grounds. The STF never presented any evidence contradicting the facts of the case that led to a sentence of over two decades in prison.

The circumstances surrounding Lula’s presence on the ballot and the closeness of the election results – 50.9 percent for Lula, 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro – have triggered a wave of protests across the country, most of them roadblocks led by pro-Bolsonaro truckers threatening to disrupt supply chains nationwide. Police have documented hundreds of pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks in 24 of the nation’s 26 states in the past two days.

Check the reaction of patriots to the news that Bolsonaro did not concede. #Brazilelections pic.twitter.com/Z1eRdbpE8J — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@FarmGirlCarrie) November 1, 2022

01.11.22 Brasília DF Brazil .. speech by President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil …

"I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me on October 30th. The current popular movements are groups of indignation pic.twitter.com/tDXb5x18FH — Fernanda MacMillan (@floresdepapel6) November 1, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro: “I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me on October 30th. The current popular movements are groups of indignation. Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the ‘Left’, which have always harmed the population such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go. “The ‘Right’ really emerged in our country. Our robust representation in the congress shows the strength of our values, God, homeland, family and freedom. We have formed several leaders throughout Brazil. Our dreams are more alive than ever. We are for order and progress. Even facing the whole system, we overcome a pandemic and the consequences of a war. I have always been labelled as anti-Democratic and unlike my accusers, I have always played within the 4 lines of the Constitution. I never talked about controlling or censoring the media and social networks. As president of the republic, I will continue to comply with all the commandments of our constitution. It is an honour to be the leader of millions of Brazilians who, like me, defend economic freedom, religious freedom of opinion, honesty and the green and yellow colours of our flag.”