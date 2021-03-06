President Harris Takes Call With Israeli PM Netanyahu on Behalf of ‘Dementia’ Joe

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday took a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of Joe Biden who, presumably, was physically unable to handle a simple telephone conversation.

Biden held a virtual call with NASA on Thursday. Despite having such an uneventful schedule, it was too much for him to take another call with a world leader.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Apparently taking a call with Netanyahu would have been too gruelling, so he got his handler to take charge.

According to the White House, in the call with Netanyahu Harris “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Harris and Netanyahu also agreed to advance Covid cooperation.

Per The White House:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership. The Vice President emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. She expressed strong support for Israel’s recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The Vice President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior. They discussed the importance of advancing scientific cooperation between our two countries and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They also noted their respective governments’ opposition to the International Criminal Court’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.

Kamala Harris is playing a key role in foreign policy just weeks into a new administration because dementia Joe is not mentally fit to hold office.

Last month Joe Biden spent an entire weekend napping and playing Mario Kart at Camp David as thousands of Americans died of Covid-19.

Kamala Harris previously spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Biden napped and played video games.