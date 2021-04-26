President Harris: ‘NOW Is the Time to BAN Assault Weapons’

Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to implement a full-on “assault weapons ban” across the entire United States.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Harris was asked why her and Biden aren’t doing more to abolish the Second Amendment.

“We actually, as an administration, have taken action. The president issued executive orders, for example, on ghost guns, and there is only so much, however, that a president can do through executive action,” Harris told host Dana Bash.

“This president, Joe Biden, has a long-standing history of speaking very clearly and unambiguously about the need for smart gun safety laws, back from the time that he was in the Senate through today. But I guess that emphasizes the point that both he when he was in the Senate when I was in the Senate, same thing, we were pushing for legislation. Congress has to act. Because we have to codify, that’s a fancy word for make permanent, make the law, that we agree.”

Infowars.com reports: Harris then evoked the Sandy Hook shooting as justification for banning “assault weapons.”

“We should have background checks. That’s just reasonable gun safety laws. We should have an assault weapons ban. Assault weapons have been designed to kill a lot of people quickly. They are weapons of war, and Congress has to account, Dana,” Harris said.

“I mean, you know, I was recently in Connecticut. Senators Murphy and Blumenthal and the governor there, so many people, the families of Sandy Hook. You know, I honestly thought that when those babies, 26 seven-year-old children, were slaughtered, I thought Congress would act. I thought that would be the thing, and it didn’t happen.”

Bash asked, “But do you think it can happen?”

Harris said, “It has to happen.”

Gun owners across the country have one simple message for Biden and his replacement Harris: Come and Take Them!