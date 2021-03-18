President Harris Meets With Prime Minister of Ireland: “We’re a Violent and Racist Country”

Kamala Harris on Wednesday kicked off a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin by declaring that the USA is a violent and racist country.
VP Harris started Wednesday’s meeting by bringing up the mass shooting in Atlanta that resulted in 8 deaths, including 6 Asian women.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
Despite the fact that the motivation of the shooting was still unclear at the time of Harris’ meeting, she decided to conclude that the shooting was a hate crime against Asians.
Preliminary reports indicate the shooter, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was a sex addict.
But Harris seemed eager to trash America as a violent and racist country to begin her meeting with the Irish leader.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At one point, the Prime Minister of Ireland accidentally referred to Kamala Harris as “president” then quickly corrected himself and said “madam vice president.”
WATCH:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- John Kerry Caught Flouting Biden’s Mask Mandate - March 18, 2021
- Report: Overwhelming Majority of Signatures to Recall Gruesome Newsom Are From DEMOCRATS - March 18, 2021
- UK: Asking Women Out Is ‘Sexual Harassment’ - March 18, 2021