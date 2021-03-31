President Harris Cackles Like a Witch While Discussing Parents Who Can’t Afford Good Schools

Vice President Kamala Harris cackled like a witch while discussing parents who can’t afford to send their children to school on Monday.

The audience was left stunned after Harris’ psychopathic outburst in which she broke into an uncontrollable fit of laughter at the expense of low-income families.

“More people are seeing that yeah, affordable child care is a big deal,” Harris began, as the rumblings of laughter began swirling in her belly. “More parents are seeing the value of educators when they had to bring their kids…”

It was at this point that Harris began laughing like a maniac as the audience sat in stunned silence.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically when discussing struggling parents who aren’t able to send their kids to school. pic.twitter.com/h4O4Ujkc4T — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2021

Nationalfile.com reports: Harris’ laughter drew comparisons to Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the film Joker (2019), who bursts into maniacal laughter at inopportune moments due to a medical condition.

President Joe Biden has previously referred to cackling sidekick Harris as “President Harris,” as reported by National File: