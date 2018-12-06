President Duterte: Pedophiles Run ‘Evil’ Catholic Church – ‘Kill Them’

The Catholic Church is run by evil pedophiles who do not worship the Christian God, according to the Philippines President Duterte.

President Duterte said last year that he had been abused by a priest when he was a student of Ateneo de Davao University and also said three Cabinet secretaries had been molested by pedophile priests.

Slamming the Catholic Church as “the most hypocritical institution” in the entire world, the outspoken president ridiculed Catholic bishops as “useless fools,” and exhorted his supporters to take a no-mercy approach when it comes to pedophiles in the clergy.

“Kill them,” Duterte said in a speech on Wednesday. He also claimed that 90 percent of priests are homosexuals and therefore should not “postulate on my morality.“

“No offense intended, I have so many relatives who are gay. I have two brothers-in-law who are gay, but most of the priests there are homosexuals. Almost 90 percent of you, so do not postulate on immorality,” he added.

RT reports:

The Catholic Church has urged Duterte to tone down the rhetoric after three Catholic priests were killed last December “because such attacks can unwittingly embolden more crimes against priests.”

Unrepentant, he instead called on Filipinos last week to build their own chapels instead of lining religious leaders’ pockets, telling them, “You don’t have to go to church to pay for these idiots.”

Duterte, like 90 percent of Filipinos, was raised Catholic, and he clarified in a later speech to government officials that he is no atheist but merely believes in a different deity than the Catholics – one who “has a lot of common sense” instead of the “stupid God” who built original sin into a “perfect” creation.

Last month, Duterte mocked the International Criminal Court, dismissing its judges as “pedophiles,” “drunkards,” and “idiots” and threatening to slap one of its prosecutors as the Hague tribunal investigated him for crimes against humanity.

Jude Sabio, an attorney who plans to run for Senate next year, filed suit against Duterte in the ICC in May 2017 on charges related to the rising death toll of his drug war.