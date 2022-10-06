President Caught On Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F**ks With A Biden’

Joe Biden was caught swearing on a hot mic during a visit to Florida to see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

After taking questions from reporters, the 79-year-old president made an unexpected remark about family loyalty to Ray Murphy the mayor Fort Myers Beach.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Biden said “Keep the faith,” as he approached the mayor and then continued: “And by the way, you’re raised the same way I was. No one fucks with a Biden.”

“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the mayor responded looking surprised..

Unaware that his comments were being caught on camera, Biden finished by saying “You can’t argue with your brothers outside the house”.