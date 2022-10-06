President Caught On Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F**ks With A Biden’

Joe Biden was caught swearing on a hot mic during a visit to Florida to see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
After taking questions from reporters, the 79-year-old president made an unexpected remark about family loyalty to Ray Murphy the mayor Fort Myers Beach.
Biden said “Keep the faith,” as he approached the mayor and then continued: “And by the way, you’re raised the same way I was. No one fucks with a Biden.”
“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the mayor responded looking surprised..
Unaware that his comments were being caught on camera, Biden finished by saying “You can’t argue with your brothers outside the house”.
