President Bolsonaro Vows To Destroy New World Order: “I Will DIE Fighting for My Beloved Brazil”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday that he intends to “fight to the death” for Brazil and prevent the globalist elites from carrying out a coup d’état on his beloved country.

The announcement comes after the Brazilian military formarly declared Bolsonaro the “true President of Brazil” and begun executing treasonous Lula da Silva officials.

Algumas palavras marcantes do Presidente:

“As Forças Armadas devem respeito ao seu povo e a constituição”

“As Forças Armadas são o último obstáculo ao socialismo”

“Quem decide meu futuro são vocês”

“Quem decide para onde vão as Forças Armadas são vocês"

President Jair Bolsonaro said:

I am here to listen to the people. My loyalty belongs to the people of Brazil.

The people are once again waving their flag proudly, and have hope for their country’s future. Now, we must unite.

Brazil does not need more laws – the laws which we have must be respected.

I am the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces are the last bastion against communism. They are loyal to the Brazilian people. Their duty is to defend our freedom.

We are facing difficult and painful decisions. If it goes wrong, it is because we as leaders have failed. So do not criticize without being absolutely sure of what is happening.

Everyone knows what happened over the last 4 years and what the Supreme Electoral Court has said. What is happening in our country is absurd. It would be easy to install a dictatorship in Brazil.

So do not ask what I can do for you, but what you can do for your country. It is you, the people, who will decide my future and what the Armed Forces will do.

I can only be happy if you are. I will do what I can. But I can’t authorize anything by myself. This isn’t a decision for only one person alone.

40 days of silence pained me in my soul. I’ve never seen people take to the streets, demanding that a president stay. Usually, they want him to leave. I’ve never seen anything like this!

Nothing is lost yet. I believe that victory will come, within the law and the Constitution.

I will give my life for my country! Let’s dedicate ourselves, unite and seek a way out. Let us each do what we can to save our country! Onward to victory!

Protesting is a democratic right! You are the citizens of this country! No more being treated the way they have been treating you!

Everything will work out – Nothing is lost! We will win!

Power comes from the people! Everything in its time!

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Speaking to Bolsonaro outside Alvorada Palace, Chief Raimundo Guajajara of the Munduruku said:

For 39 days, we have been braving sun and rain, because we believe in you.

End our agony. We brought our demands to all levels of Power (Senate and Congress) but they are all corrupt, just like (Senate President Rodrigo) Pacheco and Egg Head (Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes).

End our agony by making use of your pen.

If you do not do this, you will hear that we are going to take Brazil.

President, our Great Chief, today we are not indigenous, Farmers or truck drivers, but WE ARE ONE PEOPLE WHO CRY OUT for you to defend our country.

We know that you face a corrupt System, but you have the people with you and you have the power and WE AUTHORIZE YOU to finish everything now, so we can go home happily, reunite with our loved ones and enjoy the holidays.

We are here to support you and if it is necessary, we will die for you, we will die for our country!

On Friday, convicted Communist Lula da Silva announced his first Ministers, including radical leftist Fernando Haddad as Finance Minister, which sent Brazilian markets and currency into a tailspin. Prospective Minister of Defense José Múcio Monteiro announced he would purge the Military of patriots, calling it ”depoliticization.“ This will put further pressure on the Military Commanders to act.

Pro-Lula Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes imposed fines on protesters and ordered the seizure of 177 trucks in the state of Mato Grosso for taking part in bloackades, fining the owners R$100,000 (US$19,000) for democratic protests. Corrupt leftist Judge Moraes also ordered the removal of the Mayor of Tapurah, Carlos Alberto Capeletti, for supporting democracy.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Argentine consultant Fernando Cerimedo, author of the first election fraud report, will again present the evidence for election fraud in the Oct. 30 election at Brazilwasstolen.com. “We are going to know everything that happened in the Brazilian elections. Fraud and censorship have a whole country silenced”, said Cerimedo. “There is no reason for the Superior Electoral Court to execute its censorship with the complicity of Facebook,” Rio Times reported. Cerimedo recently spoke before the Brazilian Senate about what many consider electoral fraud in Brazil, and attacked Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes:

“What is the plan, Mr. Moraes? Why are you afraid of opening the books to show how the process went? What is this cowardice that hides behind censorship?” asked Cerimedo at the hearing organized by the Transparency, Governance and Finance Committee of the Federal Senate, before a packed room of Brazilian legislators.

Brazil is now bracing for a confrontation between the pro-Lula Supreme Court and the pro-Bolsonaro Military, Brazil observer Matt Tyrmand told Steve Bannon on the War Room: “Certain Generals said ‘Load up on cash, food and gas’, and people are doing that. After seeing the tanks and APCs all over the country, the firefights in the favelas with Venezuelan paramilitary groups… The website for the (Army) reserve expansion crashed. Everybody’s trying to get into the Reserves and fight. I certainly think something is happening.”