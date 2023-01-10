President Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida With ‘Abdominal Pain’ Amid Poisoning Fears

Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized in Orlando, Florida, after suffering the sudden onset of severe abdominal pains as his supporters claim he might have poisoned.

His hospitalization comes a day after pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators protesting against the election of socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stormed the headquarters of Brazil’s executive and legislative branches on Sunday.

On Twitter, Disclose.tv wrote, “JUST IN – Brazil’s Bolsonaro admitted to hospital in the US,” and Brian Winter wrote “Bolsonaro has checked into a hospital in Florida with abdominal pain, reports @laurojardim, without citing sources. He has had numerous health problems since surviving a stabbing attack in 2018.” Brazilian outlet O Globo also reports that Bolsonaro was hospitalized with abdominal pain.

JUST IN – Brazil's Bolsonaro admitted to hospital in the US. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2023

Bolsonaro has checked into a hospital in Florida with abdominal pain, reports @laurojardim , without citing sources. He has had numerous health problems since surviving a stabbing attack in 2018https://t.co/28eefSiSCQ — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) January 9, 2023

Fears that Bolsonaro was poisoned surfaced on Twitter after the news broke, with many supporters alleging the timing is suspicious. Bolsonaro is facing a possible extradition to Brazil and was planning to live in Italy, where he holds citizenship, and believes he would have been immune from extradition to Brazil.

On January 3, Reuters reported that Bolsonaro was hospitalized over an intestinal blockage related to that 2018 stabbing.

The Post Millennial report: 76-year-old Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on January 1. He reportedly won 50.83 percent of the vote compared to incumbent Bolsonaro, who won 49.17, in the country’s October 2 vote. On October 30, there was a runoff election that Lula da Silva won, and that win was immediately ratified by the left-leaning Superior Electoral Court.

Bolsonaro launched a challenge to the presidential election in late November after the runoff and said there were “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some electronic voting machines. The head of Lula’s Workers Party said the bid was mere “chicanery.”

Lula da Silva was convicted in 2017 for money laundering but a court threw out the conviction in March 2021.

Brazil’s Supreme Court also banned guns in the country’s capital and suspended registered gun owners’ licenses in the lead-up to Lula da Silva’s inauguration.

On Sunday, Bolsonarists broke into the presidential palace as well as the National Congress building.

Jack Posobiec said when he was in Mexico City he saw celebrations for Lula’s election and said, “It ain’t like in the US where they’ve just got the Antifa flags. They’ve got full-on hammer and sickle red flags, and what they’re chanting is ‘Viva Lula, Viva Lula’,” and later added, “The communists are out in full force for him.”