President Biden: We Must Censor Americans From Discussing Bank Runs ‘To Protect Democracy’

March 13, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Biden calls for censorship of Americans who discuss bank runs online
The Biden administration has called for the censorship of Americans who discuss bank runs online, in an effort to ‘protect democracy’ and prevent a financial collapse.

During a Zoom meeting on Sunday with members of Congress, the Fed, the Treasury, and FDIC – Rep. Thomas Massie reported that one Democrat Senator asked if there was a program in place to censor free speech at this time on social media.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The first thought of the Democrat Party is to strip Americans of their right to free speech and the free flow of information.

These people are not your friend.

The government said they will get back to the Senator.

