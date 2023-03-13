President Biden: We Must Censor Americans From Discussing Bank Runs ‘To Protect Democracy’

The Biden administration has called for the censorship of Americans who discuss bank runs online, in an effort to ‘protect democracy’ and prevent a financial collapse.

During a Zoom meeting on Sunday with members of Congress, the Fed, the Treasury, and FDIC – Rep. Thomas Massie reported that one Democrat Senator asked if there was a program in place to censor free speech at this time on social media.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The first thought of the Democrat Party is to strip Americans of their right to free speech and the free flow of information.

These people are not your friend.

Just got off of a zoom meeting with Fed, Treasury, FDIC, House, and Senate.



A Democrat Senator essentially asked whether there was a program in place to censor information on social media that could lead to a run on the banks. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 13, 2023

The government said they will get back to the Senator.