President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned that the “MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” He also baselessly warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through:

Joe Biden says that overturning Roe v. Wade could lead to LGBT children not being allowed in school classrooms:



"This MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history." pic.twitter.com/WyW6j52ju0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2022

Infowars.com reports: Of course, claiming the MAGA movement is the most extreme political group in U.S. history is asinine.

As author and comedian Tim Young joked on Twitter, “leftists were out destroying LA and beating up cops,” Tuesday night in reaction to the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision.

Joe Biden just said, "This MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history."



Meanwhile last night, leftists were out destroying LA and beating up cops… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2022

From America’s Founding Fathers to both sides that participated in the Civil War, there are dozens of examples of U.S. political movements much more extreme than today’s pro-Trump crowd.

Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any neo-Nazi organizations that have existed in our nation’s history?

Specifically on the left, the BLM riots of 2020, Antifa’s numerous violent attacks over the past ten years, and extremist groups like the Weather Underground in the 70s and 80s have wreaked far more havoc on America than the MAGA movement.

On Tuesday, Biden admitted an abortion ends the life of “a child” which may irritate leftists who say the fetus is just a clump of cells.

WATCH: Biden admits abortion ends the life of “a child” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DJCAl19nfF — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 3, 2022

Of course, the hypocrite Biden voted against Roe vs Wade when he was a Senator in 1982.

Tucker Carlson exposed Biden’s flip-flop during his Tuesday broadcast.

The establishment is preparing the reactionary, NPC mob for another massive freakout just as midterm elections arrive.