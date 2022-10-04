President Biden Speaks Gibberish In Puerto Rico

Here we go again….
It seem obvious to everyone, but the media, that President Joe Biden is in rapid cognitive decline, yet he is still being “wheeled” out to speak to the public.
Despite this, Biden has reportedly told Al Sharpton that he plans to run again for president in 2024.…is he really fit to be president?
During an appearance in Puerto Rico Monday Biden started to act act like he had lost something, before asking for help to deliver his pre prepared remarks. Somehow he still managed to end up speaking gibberish.
Summit News reports: Biden was walking to the podium when he suddenly stopped and looked at the ground as if he had lost something.
He appeared to mutter “look for here somewhere” while scanning the ground, perhaps looking for a place he was ordered to stand by handlers:
Biden then gibbered about being raised in a Puerto Rican community… in Delaware, or something, before struggling to read the teleprompter and asking for help to complete his sentences:
Eventually, Biden just completely devolved into a complete nonsense mash:
At least he wasn’t asking where dead people were this time.
There are too many daily incidents like this to keep track of now:
