President Biden Praises Big Bird for Getting Covid Jab

President Biden has congratulated the fictional character ‘Big Bird’ for getting a covid vaccine, as the administration starts a major new push aimed at getting 5 to 11 year old children injected.

Biden’s Twitter account replied to a message from Big Bird’s social media account after telling everyone about being jabbed.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” the giant yellow bird announced “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

“Good on ya, Big Bird,” Biden replied. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Breitbart reports: Sesame Street characters participated in a CNN town hall meeting about the vaccines, informing children that the vaccines were good and important.

During the town hall, Big Bird expressed his fears about the vaccine, prompting Dr. Sanjay Gupta to suggest bringing a stuffed animal to the vaccine appointment.

“You know what I like to do? I like to bring something from home that might make me feel safe like a favorite toy maybe,” he said, showing Big Bird a stuffed pony doll.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described Big Bird’s messaging as government propaganda.

“Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” he wrote, prompting enormous backlash online from the left.

Cruz further reacted to the controversy, noting that when people criticized Big Bird, liberals “lose their sh**.”

But criticize Big Bird? And they lose their sh**. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/KdiRfQW4Du — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

Cruz was not alone, several other right-wing US commentators piled in. Fox News contributer Lisa Boothe said that “brainwashing children who are not at risk from Covid” was “twisted”.

Steve Cortes, who is a host on the conservative Newsmax network, wrote: ““This kind of propaganda is actually evil. Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!”