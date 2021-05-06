President Biden Orders Big Tech to ‘CENSOR CENSOR CENSOR’ Independent Media

President Biden has ordered Big Tech giants to heavily censor independent media outlets and promote outlets like CNN on people’s newsfeeds instead.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Wednesday’s press briefing that the Biden administration enthusiastically supports more online censorship.

She said Biden believes that social media companies have a “responsibility” to block content deemed ‘questionable’ by the Democratic Party.

“His view is that there is more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging, sometimes life-threatening information is not going out to the American public,” she said.

Breitbart.com reports: Psaki singled out content questioning the results of elections, the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and the effort to get Americas vaccinated as “misinformation” that should be scrutinized.

“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans, to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation, and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations, and elections,” she said.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden enjoyed several attempts by social media companies to block damaging stories about him and his family from spreading online.

When asked about concerns that social media companies were not honoring the First Amendment value of free speech, Psaki suggested it did not apply to online “misinformation.”

“Well look, I think we are, of course, a believer in First Amendment rights,” she said. “I think what the decisions are that the social media platforms need to make is how they address the disinformation, misinformation, especially related to life-threatening issues, like COVID-19 and vaccinations that continue to proliferate on their platforms.”