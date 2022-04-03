President Biden Laying the Groundwork To Pardon Hunter for Child Sex Crimes

The White House is laying the groundwork for President Joe Biden to issue a presidential pardon for his son Hunter Biden if he gets convicted of committing multiple child sex crimes.

“That’s not a hypothetical I’m going to entertain,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said during the daily press briefing when asked about a potential pardon for Hunter Biden. “I don’t have anything to add from this podium,” she added, hinting that a pardon is on the cards for the President’s son.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Bedingfield refused to address any aspect of the Hunter Biden ‘Laptop From Hell‘ story, after CNN, The Washington Post, and the New York Times recently published stories about Hunter Biden’s various crimes.

Breitbart.com reports: When asked additional questions about Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden, Bedingfield would only reply, “I don’t have anything further to add from this podium.”

CNN reported the investigation has “gained steam” as a growing number witnesses are scheduled to testify in the case.

The Washington Post confirmed reports from other media outlets that Biden was paid nearly $5 million by the CEFC China Energy conglomerate — even though Joe Biden denied during the campaign that his son made any money in China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden said during the third presidential debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Bedingfield said the White House stood by Biden’s claim, despite reporting proving it false.

“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment,” Bedingfield told Welker when asked for an update on Biden’s debate claim.