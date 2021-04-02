President Biden: ‘I Strongly Support Moving All-Star Game Out of Georgia’

President Joe Biden says he strongly supports Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia’s election integrity law.

In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Biden said that “today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly” in leagues like the NBA.

Host Sage Steele asked, “Mr. President, what do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?”

Biden responded: “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders. Look at what’s happened with the NBA as well. Look at what’s happened across the board. The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports. And it’s just not right.”

WATCH: