President Biden Declares ‘Nuclear Armageddon’ Is ‘Looking Likely’

The risk of ‘nuclear Armageddon’ is at an all-time high, US President Joe Biden has declared.
Per AP, “Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis”:
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”
Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”
[…] “I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.
He added that he was still “trying to figure” out Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”
The risk of nuclear Armageddon is so high because of the Biden regime’s decision to launch a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and dump $70 billion into dragging the war out in perpetuity.
This war could have been over in weeks or days if the US stayed out of it as the American people desired but instead Biden’s neocons saw this as an opportunity to drag Russia down in an Afghanistan-esque boondoggle.
Informationliberation.com reports: They’ve conducted one provocation after another, culminating most recently in the suspected US bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines and the likely US-backed assassination of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin’s daughter, Darya Dugina.
While the American people are being told in public that everything is fine and we’re “winning” in Ukraine, Biden is telling Democrat donors in private we’re facing “Armageddon” and Health and Human Services is buying up $290 million in anti-radiation drugs for use in “nuclear emergencies.”
