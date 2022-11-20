President Biden Calls for ‘Immediate Gun Ban’ in America

President Biden has called for an ‘immediate ban’ on assault weapons following Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police identified the suspect detained in the mass shooting at Club Q as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old male.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last year Aldrich was arrested for a bomb threat against his mother.

Joe Biden immediately called for gun control and absurdly claimed the LGBTQ community has been “subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years.”

Biden used the Orlando gay night club massacre as an example of attacks on the gay community without mentioning the shooter, Omar Mateen, was an Islamic terrorist.

“We saw it six years ago in Orlando, when our nation suffered the deadliest attack affecting LGBTQ community in American history,” he said.

“We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets,” Biden said in a statement.