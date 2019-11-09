President Assad: EU Sponsors Terrorism in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad has slammed the European Union for sponsoring terrorism in Syria, in a new interview with RT’s Afshin Rattans.

In the interview, schedule to air Monday, Assad said its hypocritical for European leaders to fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, while continuing to sponsor terrorists in his country.

Rt.com reports: The Syrian leader argued that the primary concern for Europe should not be the Syrian refugees which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now threatens to release to Europe, but the “hundreds of thousands” of jihadists Europe allied itself with.

How can you fear those few millions, the majority of them are moderates and they have few terrorists, while you support those terrorists directly in tens of thousands at least and maybe hundreds of thousands in Syria and you don’t fear that they’re going to go back to your country?

Assad told Afshin Rattansi that while there might be some extremists among those who fled the war-torn country, the majority of the refugees do not pose any acute threat, as opposed to hardened jihadists who may turn on their patrons.

Let’s say that sending those Syrians and other refugees is dangerous, the most dangerous [for] Europe is to support the terrorists in Syria, this is the most dangerous part.

The relationship between Europe and Turkey is love-hate, Assad said. He noted that although the EU “hates” the Turkish leader, European nations cannot but listen to what he has to say.