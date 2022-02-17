Presenter Collapses During Live TV While Lobbying For Vaccine Mandates

Clara Pfeffer, was interviewing Christian Democratic Union politician Sepp Müller on N-TV earlier in the week when the incident took place.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Pfeffer was in the middle of asking Müller if the country should really wait to implement a mandatory vaccine when she became unable to speak properly.

“So you are saying we should only activate mandatory vaccination as soon as it will be vital?” Pfeffer asked in German, adding, “Won’t it be much too late then?”

German TV interviewer pushes for sooner enforcement of generel vax mandate, then collapses live on air due to climate change. @claudisbest pic.twitter.com/xSgYAwNaob — Corona Realism (@holmenkollin) February 15, 2022

The reporter appears dazed and unable to finish her thought before beginning to slump and fall from her chair.

Responding to speculation that it could have been related to the vaccine, N-TV claimed that had nothing to do with it. The network has since deleted that tweet.

The reporter blamed the loss of consciousness on not eating breakfast that day.

“I’m supposed to recover first and I’ll have everything medically checked again. And above all, next time I’ll have at least a little breakfast,” Pfeffer said.