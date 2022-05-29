Preschool Caught Using Flash Cards Featuring Pregnant Man To Teach Colors To Kids

A preschool in North Carolina is under fire after using LGBTQ themed flash cards, one of which depicted a pregnant man, to teach the young children about colors.
Republican State Rep. Erin Paré contacted the principal at Ballentine Elementary School, part of the Wake County public school system, after receiving an alarming email about the flash cards by a concerned constituent.
The Gateway Pundit reports: The principal searched the classroom and located the cards, according to a statement from North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
“The principal found the stack of cards in a preschool classroom and verified with the teacher that they had been used by the teacher in the classroom to teach colors. The principal confirmed that the flash cards were not part of approved curriculum and that she was unaware that they were being used,” Moore’s statement said. “The principal immediately took possession of the cards, contacted the WCPSS area superintendent, and engaged human resources. The principal expressed appreciation for the constituent’s information via Rep. Paré, as she would not have known about the flash cards otherwise.”
Moore’s office noted that in a poll released this week, North Carolina voters (57%) overwhelmingly supported the idea of passing legislation that would “make parents the primary decision-makers regarding their child’s health and medical decisions and provide parents with opt-out options regarding controversial surveys or age-inappropriate classroom materials.”
“The members of the North Carolina General Assembly are currently reviewing legislation to address this very concern. Parents deserve to know exactly what and how their children are being taught,” Moore’s statement continued.
In the statement, Rep. Paré said that the cards “clearly do not meet the standard for a pre-school classroom.”
“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” said Paré.
Paré added that, “schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom.