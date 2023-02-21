Pregnant Mother Of Three Dies After Suffering Sudden Cardiac Arrest

A young mother of three has died along with her unborn baby after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while seven months pregnant.

26 year old Zoe Green from Kettering, suffered a cardiac arrest on February 7 and was found dead on the floor in her bathroom by her mother.

Zoe was seven months pregnant with her fourth child, a boy who she had already decided to name Cobie, but the baby did not survive because of a lack of oxygen.

The Mail Online reports: Zoe was mother to Lincoln, five, Oakley, four, and Ralphie, who is just 10 months old.

Family friend Kelly Mercer, has so far raised more than £3,000 for Zoe’s children and to contribute towards the costs for the funeral.

Kelly, who spoke to Zoe the day before she died, said: ‘Zoe went to school with my daughter. I’ve known her all her life. On Tuesday morning she rang her mum, at five or six in the morning, saying she didn’t feel very well.

‘Her mum lives five minutes away but by the time she walked down Zoe was dead on the floor in the bathroom.

‘She leaves behind three children and then obviously she was seven months pregnant.

‘Unfortunately, the baby then had no oxygen so he then died. Everybody is in complete shock.

‘She goes to Leicester Royal Infirmary because there’s nobody that does post-mortems on pregnant ladies in the area.

‘Hopefully, by the end of the week, they’ll actually know what actually happened. To our knowledge, she was fine. She just woke in the night and didn’t feel well so phoned her mum, who would pop along.

‘At the moment it’s down as cardiac arrest, but obviously it may be something else with the post-mortem. We’re doing different things to try to help.’