Predictive Programming: X-Files Episode Exposes COVID Lockdown Tactics

Alex Jones breaks down newly rediscovered clips from the X-Files exposing the pandemic lockdown tactics of the globalist elites before the engineered Covid outbreak.

“It’s really important to understand the globalist’s master plan and why they do what they do, and you would only have this level of understanding if you were at their highest level of operations…” Jones stated.

Watch: