POTUS: ‘Racial Justice Begins With Joe Biden’s Retirement’

During his rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, President Trump slammed Joe Biden over his history of wrongdoing against the African-American community.

“I have done more for the black community in four years than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Trump told the crowd in Oklahoma.

“Racial justice begins with Joe Biden’s retirement from public life.”

Trump declared Biden a “shameless hypocrite” for daring to accuse others of racism.

POTUS pointed out that Biden delivered “fawning eulogies” for three different Democrats who once supported segregation.

One of those Biden supported was even a former member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

No one should take lectures about racial justice from Joe Biden!



"He has delivered fawning eulogies to the funerals of 3 leading supporters of segregation, including a former member of the KKK, and yet Biden is now smearing as racist tens of millions of people like yourselves." pic.twitter.com/BY4r0bz5GB — Trump War Room (#TulsaTrumpRally) (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2020

“Now Biden is now smearing as racists tens of millions of people like yourselves, decent hard-working Americans who he’s never met,” Trump pointed out.

"Virtually every policy that has hurt Black Americans for half a century, Joe Biden has supported or enacted," President Trump tells the massive crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.#TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/ydCJnYqfJL — Trump War Room (#TulsaTrumpRally) (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Trump reminded that he secured permanent funding for historically black colleges and universities, helped revitalize communities with tax-incentivized Opportunity Zones, and he signed criminal justice reform.

The president said that Biden should not be trusted to help America heal the country on issues of race or to help black communities.

“America should not take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden,” he said. “A man who praised and partnered with segregationists and shipped millions of black American jobs overseas.”