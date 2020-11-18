President Trump on Tuesday evening fired Director of Cybersecurity Chris Krebs after Krebs claimed the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history.”

A few days ago CISA director Chris Krebs blasted POTUS’ claims that votes were being deleted and changed by voting machines.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” he defiantly said.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement last Thursday.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee said.

“When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

President Trump Tuesday night hit back and fired Chris Krebs.

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump followed up with a third tweet addressing the 2020 election.

“The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful!” Trump said.