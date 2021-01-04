POTUS Files Two Lawsuits Against ‘Treasonous’ Raffensperger for Leaking Confidential Election Fraud Call

President Trump has filed two lawsuits against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for illegally leaking a telephone conversation in which the pair discussed election fraud.

In the one-hour phone call on Saturday, President Trump pointed out that he won the state and threatened legal consequences if officials in Georgia refused to launch an investigation.

Raffensperger’s team responded to the phone call by leaking the call to the far-left Washington Post.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It took 24 hours for the Washington Post to publish a hit piece, using edited audio clips, on the president’s phone call.

Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer later announced that President Trump and his team filed two lawsuits against Secretary of State Raffensperger.

David Shafer: President Donald Trump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This was after Raffensperger secretly recorded the “confidential settlement discussion” of that litigation that is still pending. The audio published by the Washington Post is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law.

Dirtbag Brad Raffensperger is in serious trouble.

What is with this guy? Why is he so determined to defend the massive fraud in his state?