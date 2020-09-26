POTUS Designates Antifa & KKK as ‘Terrorist Organizations’

President Donald Trump is officially designating Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) “terrorist organizations.”

POTUS made the announcement during a “Blacks for Trump” rally in Atlanta on Friday night.

Trump slammed the “mob rule” of the far-left Black Lives Matter group, which he accused of “destroying many black lives.”

“The stated goal of BLM organization, people, is to achieve the destruction of the nuclear family, abolish the police, abolish prisons, abolish border security, abolish capitalism, and abolish school choice – that’s what their stated goals are,” Trump told the crowd.

Foxnews.com reports: The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.

Fox News obtained a copy of the “Platinum Plan.” It states that it will “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

The president’s plan also vows to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

The president is also expected to pledge to increase the amount of Pell grants and allow for vocational employment and advance targeted apprenticeship and job training programs.

Trump is expected to slam his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president “is offering Black Americans nothing but the same, tired, empty slogans.”

“I stand here to offer you solutions,” Trump is expected to say, while adding that “no one in Washington politics today has done more to hurt Black Americans than Joe Biden.”

The president is also expected to vow to increase public safety in Black communities.

“Instead of fighting for public safety for these communities, the Democrats are attacking our police and empowering far-left rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump is expected to say. “In the Republican Party, we believe in protecting ALL black lives – including the unborn.”

He is expected to add that Republicans “believe that every child, of every race – born and unborn – is made in the Holy image of God. Republicans believe that all human life is sacred.”

“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, and two agendas for the future,” Trump will say.