POTUS Asked If He’s Saving World From Satanic Pedophiles: ‘Is That Supposed To Be a Bad Thing?’

President Donald Trump said “Is that supposed to be a bad thing” and “If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” in reply to a question from a reporter asking what he thinks about the “conspiracy theory” that he is working to save the world from a Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals.

During a White House press briefing Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump if he subscribes to the Q Anon movement’s “belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind?”

“I haven’t heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” Trump replied. “If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it, I’m willing to put myself out there.”

“And we are actually. We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow.”

The Q Anon movement has been firmly in the crosshairs of Big Tech and the mainstream media in recent weeks.

One of the first questions asked to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday was whether President Trump discussed Q Anon during his private conversations.

“No, I never heard of that,” McEnany said. “There’s a lot of media focus on that, but I’ve certainly never heard that from the President.”

Facebook has also announced that they have deleted thousands of groups and pages associated with Q Anon across the platform and Instagram.

“Facebook on Wednesday banned about 900 pages and groups and 1,500 ads tied to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, part of a sweeping action that also restricted the reach of over 10,000 Instagram pages and almost 2,000 Facebook groups pushing the baseless conspiracy theory that has spawned real-world violence,” NBC reported.