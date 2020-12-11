POTUS Alerts 300 Million Americans: ‘a Coup Is Taking Place Before Our Very Eyes’

December 11, 2020
President Trump says a coup is taking place before our very eyes
President Trump sent out an alert Thursday, warning 300 million Americans that a coup is taking place by the Deep State.

“People are upset, and they have a right to be,” POTUS tweeted, in reference to the 2020 election being stolen by Biden and his Democratic goons.

“The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore,” Trump continued.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: We’ve reported how Americans across the country, Republicans and Democrats, young and old are talking about how the 2020 election is being stolen by Joe Biden.  Americans are rising up.

