POTUS Alerts 300 Million Americans: ‘a Coup Is Taking Place Before Our Very Eyes’

“People are upset, and they have a right to be,” POTUS tweeted, in reference to the 2020 election being stolen by Biden and his Democratic goons.
“The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore,” Trump continued.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: We’ve reported how Americans across the country, Republicans and Democrats, young and old are talking about how the 2020 election is being stolen by Joe Biden. Americans are rising up.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
