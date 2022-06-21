Potential Employees For Refugee Facility Warned They’ll Have To Deal With Violence, Anti-Social Behavior & Death

New employees being recruited to work at a controversial refugee center located in a small UK village of just 700 residents, have been told they should prepare to deal with violent situations, anti-social behavior and “death“.

The government had previously indicated that plans to house 1500 refugees in an asylum center in a small sleepy village in Northern England, were being put on hold

But it seems they gave backed down, as hundreds of employees are already being recruited to staff the facility in the village of Linton-on-Ouse.

Summit News reports: Despite the fact that the village has just one shop and only 700 permanent residents, 1500 asylum seekers, the vast majority young men, are set to be housed at the facility, a former RAF base.

Locals thought they had defeated the plan after staging vociferous protests, but last week it was revealed that the government had already begun hiring staff to work at the site.

According to MP Kevin Hollinrake, recruitment has already begun for 300-400 employees to staff the center and “facilities are also being moved onto the site.”

A job advert that was posted by Serco, the outsourcing company used by the government, warned potential recruits of what they would have to deal with.

This included, “Urgent medical needs, suicide risks, domestic violence situations, violence and anti-social behaviour, death, and child safeguarding needs.”

Residents of Linton-on-Ouse probably aren’t familiar with violence, anti-social behavior and death being a regular part of village life, but if the government goes ahead with the asylum center scheme, it could all about to be visited upon them.