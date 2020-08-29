Portland: Protesters Occupy Mayor’s Apartment Lobby, Hours After He Rejected Trump’s Help To Quell Unrest

A group of activists made their way into the lobby of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment complex on Friday night as others demonstrated outside.

Despite the objections of onsite security guards, the demonstrators reaarnged furniture and staged a sit-in saying they would not leave until the Mayor came and listened to their demands, which includes his resignation.

This happened just hours after Wheeler rejected federal aid to handle the ongoing unrest and riots in the city.

RT reports: Their arrival was captured in footage and images shared to social media.

BREAKING: Activists occupy Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment and aren’t leaving until he: resigns, abolishes the police by 2022 with no tech or private replacement, and allots saved resources to BIPOC communities and city services. #TearGasTed #AbolishPPB #WheelerResign pic.twitter.com/V5NsRG9tH3 — Rising Tide NA (@RisingTideNA) August 29, 2020

Three of the activists sitting in the lobby linked arms with black tubes, presumably in hopes of making themselves harder to remove from the premises, while others smeared red hand prints across the building’s windows.

The protesters have called on Wheeler to speak with them and address their grievances, circulating a list of demands which included a commitment to permanently reduce the budget of the Portland Police Bureau and to “resign.”

A larger group of demonstrators also gathered outside of Wheeler’s building, holding a noisy dance party in the street, which featured live music. Earlier in the afternoon, chants of “No cops, no prisons, total abolition!” were heard erupting from the crowd.

BREAKING VIDEO: Protesters outside the apartment building of Ted Wheeler are making sure he doesn’t sleep tonight. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/cF72HmjF74 — Anoncat Ⓐ☂️🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) August 29, 2020

Security guards inside Wheeler’s building said they would call the police on the sit-in protesters, but by all indications none have yet arrived. The reason for that remains unclear, however the incident comes just hours after the mayor forcefully rejected an offer from US President Donald Trump to send in federal reinforcements to back up local offices in handling ongoing riots and unrest, which have raged on Portland for more than 90 consecutive days.