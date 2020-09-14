Portland Man Arrested For Starting Brush Fire With Molotov Cocktail Quickly Released Without Bail

A 45-year-old arsonist was arrested in Portland for starting a brush fire using a Molotov cocktail during the west coast wildfire season — however he was quickly released without bail.

Domingo Lopez, Jr. was arrested by East Precinct officers and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Burning and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree after he confirmed he lit the fire with the Molotov cocktail.

BREAKING: Portland Police arrested a man today suspected of starting a brush fire using a Molotov cocktail. Firefighters extinguished the grass fire before it could spread further. Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was arrested. He was quickly released without bail. https://t.co/NY3001kb9t pic.twitter.com/Tur64x5s9f — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

PortlandOregon.gov report:

On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:35p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to assist Portland Fire and Rescue with a brush fire in the 9600 block of East Burnside Street. Officers saw that a section of grass along the I-205 freeway was burning.

About an hour later, East officers were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the suspect in a nearby tent. Officers arrested the suspect, who confirmed he lit the fire with the device.

Officers seized a plastic bottle with a wick as evidence.

Domingo Lopez Jr was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Burning and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Arson investigators are also doing follow-up to see if other charges are warranted.

Twitter users reacted with outrage to the arsonist’s quick release.

“Don’t really understand how this justice system works… How come many people get released so quickly? The point of arresting people is so that they can’t do harm to others, and for their actions.. ?” said Tomas Sanden.

“Releasing an arsonist without bail during wildfire season seems dangerously stupid,” said Wiffleball Tony.

“Yeah but we’re supposed to believe that all these individuals decided on their own to all go start fires at the same time in the same region. Coincidences that large don’t exist. I’ve spent years making fun of conspiracy theories then 2020 happened,” said Federalist Rob.

“Released without bail??? A child, who was found still holding his dog, died, while he was trying to escape the Oregon fire.. Starting fires is no game….when do we start holding people accountable again?” said Linda Gomez.