Portland Antifa Rioters Are Now Burning Bibles, US Flags and Animals In The Street

Far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland slaughtered a pig and set its head alight, as well as burning US flags and stacks of Bibles as violent riots in the city pass the two month mark.

The latest Antifa tactics helps make it very clear which side Antifa is on and all who associate with them.

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Rioters in Portland also set alight a severed pig’s head wrapped in a US flag outside the federal courthouse to protest against police in the city as the violent riots pass the two-month mark.

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo reported that the severed pig’s head was left outside the Justice Center.

“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland,” Ngo wrote.

“They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire.”

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

According to Andy Ngo, police rescued a terrified live pig near the downtown area of the city in the first few weeks of the riots.

“It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” says Ngo.

In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://t.co/egNPmxqVmH pic.twitter.com/8v1PxPYcqk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

The Washington Post reported that violence decreased since the Trump administration agreed to pull federal officers back if the violence against the courthouse stopped.

However, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams blasted the media for refusing to call the violent riots “criminal,” while calling out those blaming federal agents for the violence.

“Yeah, the federal agents being here are protecting federal property, that is not accurate. Blaming federal agents for protecting federal property is an easy out for people who want to politicize this,” Williams said.