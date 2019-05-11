Populist Danish leader Rasmus Paludan stunned the political elite during a live debate when he warned, “Danes are en route to becoming a minority in their own country” by 2040.

Paludan leads the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party and is a prominent Danish lawyer.

Summit reports: The statement was made during an election debate where Paludan shared the debate platform with Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who looked shocked that Paludan would dare say such a thing.

“They talk about this as if this was not a very big problem,” said Paludan.

The leader of the Danish Hard Line party just called out the #GreatReplacement. Look at the faces of the 'mainstream' politicians. Priceless. pic.twitter.com/SSMuVVrPVk — Benjamin Jones (@BenJonesGI) May 9, 2019

“The great replacement, denotes that Muslims, who don’t belong here, marry very early and get a lot of children, Danes marry late and get very few children,” he added.

“He has not understood what is happening before his very eyes….if these conditions continue, Danes are en route to becoming a minority in their own country,” said Paludan, adding, “And that won’t be fun for you or me!”

The rest of the debate participants from the establishment parties looked completely stunned while Paludan made the statement.

Paludan has gone from being a minor nuisance to an actual political force as a result of laws that mandate he is allowed to participate in political debates having collected enough signatures for his party.

The Danish election will take place next month on June 5.