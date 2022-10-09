Pope Says Europe’s Rejection of Migrants Is ‘Disgusting, Sinful & Criminal’

Pope Francis has denounced Europe’s “scandalous” rejection of migrants.

During his in his Sunday homily, the Pope went off script to say: “The exclusion of migrants is scandalous. Even more, the exclusion of migrants is criminal, it kills them right before our eyes”.

He continued “No, we do not exclude them, we send them away” adding that in reality they are sent “to concentration camps, where they are exploited and sold like slaves”

“Brothers and sisters” the Pontif went on, “today let us call to mind these migrants, especially those who are dying. And those who are able to come in, do we welcome them as brothers and sisters or do we exploit them?”

Brietbart reports: In his homily, the pope proposed that his hearers resist “the temptation to lock ourselves up in self-absorption and to think only of our own needs.”

“Let us ask ourselves if we are really communities truly open and inclusive of all,” he proposed.

Do we “show ourselves welcoming, not only in words but with concrete gestures, to those both near and far, and all those buffeted by the ups and downs of life. Do we make them feel a part of the community? Or do we exclude them?” he asked.

“Please, always be inclusive: in the Church and in society, which is still marred by many forms of inequality and marginalization. Always be inclusive,” he pleaded.

“The migration currently taking place in Europe is causing great suffering and forcing us to open our hearts – that is the migration of Ukrainians fleeing from war,” Francis proposed. “Let us not forget the battered Ukrainian emigrants.”

The pope pointed to the example of a newly canonized saint, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who dreamed of “a world and a Church without barriers, where no one is a foreigner.”