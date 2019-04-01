Pope Francis Warns Trump: ‘Builders Of Walls Become Prisoners Of Them’

Pope Francis has warned President Donald Trump that those who erect barriers to keep migrants out, “will end up becoming prisoners of the walls they build.”

The Pope was responding to a reporter’s question about migration Donald Trump’s threat to close the US border with Mexico, as he arrived for a papal trip there.

“Builders of walls, be they made of razor wire or bricks, will end up becoming prisoners of the walls they build,” the pontiff said “I realize that with this problem, a government has a hot potato in its hands, but it must be resolved differently, humanely, not with razor wire.”

This isn’t the pope’s first comment about Trump-style border walls. During the 2016 US election, Francis said that a person who thinks about building walls instead of bridges is “not Christian”, and while in Panama in January, he said: “Builders of walls sow fear.”

During his visit to Morocco, Pope Francis told leaders that migration would not be solved by physical barriers, but with social justice and economic imbalances, and called on wealthy countries to tackle the root causes of migration: war, poverty and political instability.