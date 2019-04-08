Pope Francis Tells Audience of Children: ‘Migrants Bring Us Riches’

Pope Francis has continued to advocate for mass immigration and open borders, telling an audience of children that “migrants are those who always bring us riches.“

According to Pope Francis, globalism is the answer to society’s ills. The migrant crisis may have devastated Europe in recent years, but the pope argues that we must thank God for “the contrast of cultures“.

“Migrants are those who always bring us riches. Europe itself was made by migrants! The barbarians, the Celts…,” he told the impressionable children. “All these came from the north and brought their cultures with them. Europe grew in this way, with the contrast of cultures.”

“Let us thank God for a multi-ethnic and multicultural society,” Francis told the audience from the San Carlo school of Milan gathered in the Vatican Saturday, “because dialogue among cultures, persons, and ethnicities is richness.”

“We must not be afraid of the water of life, of this multiethnicity, of this multiculturalism,” Francis said, “and here I touch on a sore topic: don’t be afraid of migrants.”

According to Breitbart, in his off-the-cuff address, the pope seemed to continue a discussion from last week in which he attacked U.S. President Donald Trump over his proposed border wall.

Asked by a reporter what he thought of Trump’s wall, the pope warned that “builders of walls, whether they are of razor-wire or brick, will become prisoners of the walls they build. That’s history.”

Continuing in the same vein, the pope told the teachers and schoolchildren Saturday to beware of those who build walls.

“Today there is the temptation to make a culture of walls, to erect walls, walls in the heart, walls in the earth to prevent an encounter with other cultures, with other people,” the pope said.

“And whoever erects a wall, whoever builds a wall will end up as a slave inside the walls he built, without horizons. Because he lacks this otherness.”

It’s far from the first time Pope Francis has been caught sharing globalist views. Last year he was caught on radio attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, telling listeners that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

Pope Francis is determined to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ. The pontiff who held Islamic prayers in the Vatican, and later warned his followers not to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus, is ravenous wolf disguised as a white sheep.