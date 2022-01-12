Pope Francis Says Getting Vaccinated Against Covid Is a ‘Moral Obligation’

Pope Francis has declared that getting jabbed against covid is a “moral obligation,” and is urging eveyone to show “respect for the health” of others by getting it done.

He also denounced how people had been swayed to refuse getting the jab by ‘baseless information’

On Monday, the Pope spoke to representatives from 183 countries accredited to the Holy See, to outline the Vatican’s stance on what he believes are important international issues.

RT reports: The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church has previously used softer language, describing getting the vaccine as “an act of love,” and insisting they are safe and effective. However, he used the event to take a firmer line, siding with the position held by the Vatican’s Covid advisory body.

Discussing the Covid vaccine, the Pope claimed that everyone has a duty to care for their wellbeing and the safety of individuals around them, stating that “this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation.”

“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease,” Pope Francis said.

This backs up a previous statement from the Vatican’s Covid advisory board that claimed Catholics have a “moral responsibility” to get the jab. It said it was “morally acceptable” for people to get jabs which were originally developed using cells from aborted fetuses.

In his call to individuals to get vaccinated, the Papal leader chastised anti-vaxxers who spread “baseless information or poorly documented facts,” expressing concern that people could be “influenced” by misleading claims.