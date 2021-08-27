Pope Francis Says Getting The Covid Vaccine Is “An Act Of Love”

Pope Francis recently endorsed the covid-19 vaccines saying that getting jabbed is “an act of love.”

Urging everyone to get the vaccine ‘for the good of all’, the Pope said “getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another”.

He failed however to mention that the jabs are abortion-tainted, experimental and can cause deadly side effects.

Vaccine Injury News reports: On Wednesday, the spiritual leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics joined the U.S.-based “It’s Up to You” initiative. This initiative produced a series of ads together with the Ad Council featuring public figures urging everybody in the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These figures talk about how this is supposedly the only way for the coronavirus pandemic to end.

In Pope Francis’ video message, he praised the work of multinational pharmaceutical corporations in producing the COVID-19 vaccines. He also talked about wanting the vaccine to be available to everybody.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” he said. “They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another.

“Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love,” he said. “And helping the majority of people to do so, is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for our families and friends, and love for all peoples.”

He continued by talking about how love is somehow both social and political. He said this kind of love can manifest itself through “small, individual gestures” – like getting vaccinated – with the goal of transforming society. (Related: Pope Francis calls for a New World Order inhabited by fully vaccinated slaves.)

“Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

“I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love,” he concluded. “No matter how small, love is always grand. Small gestures for a better future. God bless you. Thank you.”