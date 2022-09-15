Pope Francis Says Democracy Is The ‘Most Effective Response’ To Extremism

The Pope kicked off his trip to Kazakhstan on Tuesday by touting the virtues of democracy.

He described democracy as “the most suitable form for power to be translated into service.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Pope Francis said he was aware that a process of democratization had been launched in Kazakhstan, “aimed at strengthening the competences of Parliament and local authorities and, more generally, a greater distribution of power.”

Breitbart reports: This is a “meritorious and demanding journey, certainly not a short one, which requires you to continue towards the goal without looking back,” he said in a meeting with political leaders and diplomats in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

The common good is entrusted in a particular way to civil authorities and is brought about especially “through support for democracy, which is the most suitable form for power to be translated into service for the benefit of the whole people and not just for a few,” he declared.

Democracy and modernization must not be reduced to mere slogans but must become concrete service to the people, with the involvement “of civil society and non-governmental and humanitarian organizations,” he said.

“This truly democratic political style is the most effective response to possible extremisms, personalisms, and populisms, which threaten the stability and well-being of peoples,” he asserted.

Francis told his audience that he had come to Kazakhstan as “a pilgrim of peace,” in service of the dialogue, unity, and harmony so desperately needed in the world of today.