Pope Francis Says Democracy Is The ‘Most Effective Response’ To Extremism

The Pope kicked off his trip to Kazakhstan on Tuesday by touting the virtues of democracy.
He described democracy as “the most suitable form for power to be translated into service.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Pope Francis said he was aware that a process of democratization had been launched in Kazakhstan, “aimed at strengthening the competences of Parliament and local authorities and, more generally, a greater distribution of power.”
Latest Videos
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
Breitbart reports: This is a “meritorious and demanding journey, certainly not a short one, which requires you to continue towards the goal without looking back,” he said in a meeting with political leaders and diplomats in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.
The common good is entrusted in a particular way to civil authorities and is brought about especially “through support for democracy, which is the most suitable form for power to be translated into service for the benefit of the whole people and not just for a few,” he declared.
Democracy and modernization must not be reduced to mere slogans but must become concrete service to the people, with the involvement “of civil society and non-governmental and humanitarian organizations,” he said.
“This truly democratic political style is the most effective response to possible extremisms, personalisms, and populisms, which threaten the stability and well-being of peoples,” he asserted.
Francis told his audience that he had come to Kazakhstan as “a pilgrim of peace,” in service of the dialogue, unity, and harmony so desperately needed in the world of today.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- California Votes to Ban All Covid Related Dissent By Doctors - September 15, 2022
- “We Gotta Confront & Kill” MAGA “Extremists” Says Democratic Rep - September 15, 2022
- Pope Francis Says Democracy Is The ‘Most Effective Response’ To Extremism - September 15, 2022