Pope Francis: Christians Must Reject Sovereignty; Embrace Globalism

In his traditional Christmas speech, Pope Francis urged Christians to reject sovereignty and embrace globalism in order to make the world a better place.

Addressing the rise in populism and increasing hostility about illegal immigration among westerners, Pope Francis warned:

“Our differences are not a detriment or a danger; they are a source of richness. As when an artist is about to make a mosaic: it is better to have tiles of many colours available, rather than just a few,” the Pope told a large audience in the Vatican.”

“The experience of families teaches us this,” he said, “as brothers and sisters, we are all different from each other. We do not always agree, but there is an unbreakable bond uniting us, and the love of our parents helps us to love one another.”

Voiceofeurope.com reports: Among other things, the Pope also talked about materialism and its side effects:

“An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when, paradoxically, a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive,” he said.

“Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity,” the Pope added.