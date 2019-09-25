Pope Francis Orders Christians To Stop Proselytizing, Don’t ‘Try To Attract More People’

Far-left Pope Francis has ordered Christians to stop trying to “attract more people” to come unto Christ and join the Christian faith.

“You must not behave like human business that try to attract more people,” Pope Francis said in a speech on Monday. “To use a technical word: you must not proselytize. It is not Christian to proselytize.”

It’s not the first time Pope Francis has condemned proselytizing. A few years ago in an interview, Pope Francis said that “proselytism is solemn nonsense, it makes no sense.”

These admonitions against proselytizing can seem confusing for American Christians, who are beneficiaries of the great missionary work of Christians in the New World.

The zeal and courage of the early Christians, including Catholics, in America helped build a healthy, prosperous Christian nation in the United States and create the fabric of society that has served us well for centuries.

So why is Pope Francis condemning missionary efforts?

Pope Francis has a long history of making seemingly un-Christian statements. In 2017 he stunned Christians around the world by declaring that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

“Having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful,” the pope said during the June 25 speech. raising fears that he is the false prophet foretold in holy scripture and prophecy.