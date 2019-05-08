Pope Francis Issues Call For Global Authority To ‘Manage’ Nation States

Pope Francis has issued an urgent call for the creation of a global governing legal authority to ensure nation states are forced to obey the United Nations’ diktats, while also criticizing nationalism, border walls and the desire for sovereignty among nation states.

Since coming to power in highly irregular circumstances in 2013, Pope Francis has made no secret of his desire for a global government. However after years of quietly sowing the seeds of globalist thought among his followers, Francis seems to believe the time has come for thought to become action.

This was made clear in his call for a one-world government on Thursday, during a speech before the members of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences within the Apostolic Palace.

In his most direct call for a global ruling body yet, Francis demanded the creation of a new “supranational, legal constituted body” to legally rule over nation states and enforce the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (population control) and their draconian climate change policies.

Pope Francis and grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document during an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019

Pulpit&Pen report: In other words, the United Nations isn’t globally powerful enough, and another global body is needed to govern the nations.

The plenary session was entitled “Nation, State, Nation-State,” and included speakers from within Romanism who demanded that all Nation States be governed by a global, one-world government. Speakers included Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, a Marxist and German climatologist who claimed that without global government the world’s climate would be irrevocably harmed and Cardinal Walter Kasper who spoke on Social Justice.

Rather than calling for the outright abolition of Nation States, the Pope insisted they all be subjected to external, global governing authorities.

The Pope said, “Individual nations must be given the power to operate as far as they can reach…[but] groups of neighboring nations — as is already the case — can strengthen their cooperation by attributing the exercise of certain functions and services to intergovernmental institutions that manage their common interests.”

Francis claimed that this global government was necessary to ensure the welfare of migrants and the “universal common good.”

Francis went on to deride nations that have border walls.

The Pope commented, “…The Church has warned persons, peoples and governments about deviations from this attachment when it is about excluding and hating others, when it becomes conflictual nationalism that builds walls, indeed even racism or anti-Semitism.”

He continued, “The Church observes with concern the re-emergence, almost everywhere in the world, of aggressive currents towards foreigners, especially immigrants, as well as that growing nationalism which neglects the common good.”