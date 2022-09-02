Pope Francis Declares Humanity Is Experiencing the Outbreak of World War 3

Globalist Pope Francis has declared humanity is experiencing the outbreak of World War Three.

In an address to Polish-speaking pilgrims at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican yesterday, the pontiff encouraged prayers ‘in a special way’ for the people of Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said: ‘Tomorrow you will remember the anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, which so painfully marked the Polish nation. Today we are experiencing the third.‘

‘May the memory of past experiences spur you to cultivate peace in yourselves, in families, and in social and international life.’

In April, Francis said humanity is moving towards WW3 like it is ‘unavoidable’, and he has frequently warned of imminent global conflict.

Last year, the Pope said he believes that things will never be the same in a post-pandemic world and has, again, called for the establishment of a ‘new world order.’

In a new book titled God and the World to Come Pope Francis reiterates his case for the Great Reset.

After the coronavirus pandemic, ‘no one today can afford to rest easy,’ the pope declares in a lengthy extract from the book published by Vatican News. ‘The world will never be the same again. But it is precisely within this calamity that we must grasp those signs which may prove to be the cornerstones of reconstruction.’

We can heal injustice ‘by building a new world order based on solidarity, studying innovative methods to eradicate bullying, poverty and corruption,’ he adds, ‘all working together, each for their own part, without delegating and passing the buck.’

This new world order will be based on eradicating inequalities and attending to the environment, the pope affirms.

‘We can no longer blithely accept inequalities and disruptions to the environment,’ he declares. ‘The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development, which unquestionably focuses on coexistence among peoples in harmony with Creation.’

As a path toward a solution, Francis points toward young people involved in ‘ecological movements.’