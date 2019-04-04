Pope Francis Compares Christians To Fungus; Hails Muslims As ‘Sons of Abraham’

Pope Francis has praised Muslims as “sons of Abraham” while comparing Christians to a microscopic single-cell fungus, during a bizarre speech in Morocco, a North African nation with a 99 percent Muslim majority.

After ordering Christians in the nation not to convert Muslims to the gospel of Christ, Pope Francis said God wants Christians to be like “yeast” and promoted his idea of “inter-faith brotherhood”, before defending his recent track record of visiting Muslim states.

“Some may ask, ‘But why does the pope visit the Muslims and not only the Catholics?’” Pope Francis said on April 3.

“With Muslims, we are descendants of the same father, Abraham,” he said. “What God wants is fraternity between us in a special way,” he added, noting that this was the motive behind his travels to Arab states.

Pope Francis, who previously shocked Catholics around the world by holding an Islamic prayer and Quran recital in the Vatican, has history when it comes to disregarding Biblical teaching in favor of pushing contemporary liberal ideology.

Last year Pope Francis was been caught on radio attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, telling listeners that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

One World Religion

Pope Francis also used the Morocco trip to continue to promote the New World Order agenda of one world religion. Just five years into his papacy, Francis has more than any pontiff in history laid much groundwork for the prophesied one–world religion.

On his first day in Morocco, Pope Francis signed an “Appeal for Jerusalem,” with the Moroccan King Mohammed VI. The joint-declaration called for Jerusalem to be preserved as a “peaceful place of meeting for the three monotheistic religions,” the pope explained.

An historic interfaith covenant was signed in the Middle East on 4 February, and the media in the United States has been almost entirely silent about it.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, considered to be the most important imam in Sunni Islam, arrived at the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi with Pope Francis “hand in hand in a symbol of interfaith brotherhood.”

But this wasn’t just a ceremony for Catholics and Muslims. According to a British news source, the signing of this covenant was done “in front of a global audience of religious leaders from Christianity, Islam, Judaism and other faiths.”

The globalization movement cannot be underestimated. It is the process of transitioning the world into a global government while eroding the rights of the individual and taking away our freedoms. World religious leaders, led by the increasingly anti-Christian Pope Francis, are playing a leading role in this great deception.

False pope?

The Catholic Church, under “liberal bulldog” Pope Francis, is taking another terrible U-turn.

Allowing the worship of another god under the guise of “liberal tolerance” directly contradicts God’s word.

The attempt to absorb a heathen religion – the most anti-Christ religion on the face of the earth – is a direct slap in the face of God, His Son, and faithful Christians around the world.

The jesuit Pope is a leading player in the plot to usher in a New World Order, determined to mislead his flock while serving the global cabal.