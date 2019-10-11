Pope Francis Blesses Pagan Idol Of Naked Woman In Vatican Ceremony

Pope Francis hosted a global warming themed event that included dozens of people literally bowing down before a carved pagan idol inside the Vatican walls.

Pope Francis was then presented with the pagan idol — in the form of a semi-naked pregnant woman — which he proceeded to “bless,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

A Vatican News report identified the participants as “the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network, the Order of Franciscan Friars Minor, and the Global Catholic Climate Movement” and “various religious congregations and representatives of the indigenous people of the Amazon Region….”

However the report failed to mention the celebration included brazen idol worship:

They are *literally* bowing down before an idol in the middle of the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/mIjtp724Qt — Is the Pope Catholic? (@IsPopeCatholic) October 4, 2019

Pope Francis’ behavior has outraged many Christians who believe the pontiff is actively disrespecting Biblical teaching. Many Bible passages, including Exodus 20:4-6, condemn the production of carved images and specifically instruct Christians against bowing down before them.

“You shall not make for yourself a carved image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. You shall not bow down to them or serve them, for I the Lord your God am a jealous God.“

Pope Francis has desecrated the papacy by providing his blessing to pagan idol worship inside the walls of the Vatican. A long-term supporter of the global warming movement, Pope Francis appears to be abdicating the Church to it.

The Global Catholic Climate Movement, supported by Pope Francis, is a lay movement which aims to, “take urgent action against the injustice of climate change and the ecological crisis, to protect the poor and future generations.” They are partners with Greta Thunberg’s Global Climate Strike, which is partly funded by radical leftist George Soros.

The Catholic News Agency provided more information about the pagan rituals hosted and blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican:

Pope Francis witnessed an indigenous performance at a tree-planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens Friday during which people held hands and bowed before carved images of pregnant women. A group of people, including Amazonians in ritual dress, as well as people in lay clothes and a Franciscan brother, knelt and bowed in a circle around images of two semi-naked pregnant women in the presence of the Pope and members of the Curia. After witnessing the ritual, Pope Francis set aside his prepared remarks, opting instead to offer the Our Father without comment. One of the statues was presented to Pope Francis, by a woman who referred to it as “Our Lady of the Amazon.” The Pope blessed the statue.

Here is the entire video:

It’s not the first time Pope Francis has outraged conservative Christians by hosting an inappropriate event inside the walls of the Vatican.

In 2017, Pope Francis shocked Catholics around the world by holding an Islamic prayer and Quran recital in the Vatican.

The Catholic Church, under liberal Pope Francis, is taking a disastrous U-turn.

Allowing the worship of false gods under the guise of “liberalism” directly contradicts God’s word.

The attempt to absorb heathen religions – including the most anti-Christ religion on the face of the earth – is a direct slap in the face of God, His Son, and faithful Christian around the world.

