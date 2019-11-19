Pope Francis Bans Pork From Vatican Event To Avoid Offending Muslims

Pope Francis became the first pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church to hold an Islamic prayer and Koran recital in the Vatican in 2014. Now the leftist pope has banned pork products.

Pope Francis invited 1,500 people to lunch this weekend to celebrate “World Day Of The Poor” and ordered Vatican staff to remove pork from the menu so as not to offend Muslims, according to reports.

This Sunday marked the third annual celebration of the World Day Of The Poor, a Catholic commemoration established by Pope Francis in November 2016 to celebrate the end of the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The World Day of the Poor should be “a day to help communities and each of the baptized to reflect on how poverty is at the very heart of the Gospel and that, as long as Lazarus lies at the door of our homes, there can be no justice or social peace,” Francis said on establishing the feast.

The move to ban pork comes just months after far-left Pope Francis ordered Christians to stop trying to “attract more people” to come unto Christ and join the Christian faith.

“You must not behave like human business that try to attract more people,” Pope Francis said in a speech in September. “To use a technical word: you must not proselytize. It is not Christian to proselytize.”

It’s not the first time Pope Francis has condemned proselytizing. A few years ago in an interview, Pope Francis said that “proselytism is solemn nonsense, it makes no sense.”

These admonitions against proselytizing can seem confusing for American Christians, who are beneficiaries of the great missionary work of Christians in the New World.

The zeal and courage of the early Christians, including Catholics, in America helped build a healthy, prosperous Christian nation in the United States and create the fabric of society that has served us well for centuries.

So why is Pope Francis condemning missionary efforts and banning pork?

Pope Francis has a long history of making seemingly un-Christian statements. In 2017 he stunned Christians around the world by declaring that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

“Having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful,” the pope said during the June 25 speech. raising fears that he is the false prophet foretold in holy scripture and prophecy.