Pope Francis Admits An ‘Elegant Demon’ Is Lurking in the Vatican

Pope Francis has warned the cardinals who work in Vatican offices that an “elegant demon” is lurking among them.
In his annual Christmas address in the Vatican’s gilded Hall of Benediction on Wednesday, the pope said that when an unclean spirit has gone out of a person the spirit returns and brings “seven other spirits more evil than itself.”
“Yet we are in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the ‘elegant demon,’ who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand,” Pope Francis said.
Pope Francis also used the speech to push the progressive bandwagon, stating that “the message of Jesus” is not eternal and can change in time. According to the pope, “the error of trying to crystallize the message of Jesus in a single, perennially valid form” must be resisted.
“True heresy consists not only in preaching another gospel (cf. Gal 1:9), as St. Paul told us, but also in ceasing to translate its message into today’s language and ways of thinking, which is precisely what the Apostle of the Gentiles did,” he said.
Far-left Pope Francis is one of the most hated men in the world today. Those who hate him most are not atheists, or protestants, or Muslims, but his own followers.
Why do Christians and Catholics hate him so much? Because Pope Francis, who happens to be an Agenda Contributor at the World Economic Forum, is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to subvert the church and Christianity in general. WATCH:
Pope Francis’ inverted version of Christianity is confusing for many, however the picture becomes clear when you understand who the pontiff is really serving. To quote French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, Pope Francis is a “globalist bulldog” who is loyal to the New World Order.
In 2017, Pope Francis called for a “one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat issues such as “climate change.” Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations does not have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.”
Disturbingly, world religious leaders are also beginning to come together as one to preach from the same hymn sheet, instructing their sheep to accept the components of the New World Order’s one world government. WATCH:
