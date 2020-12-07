Pompous Chris Wallace SCOLDS Trump Official: “Biden Is the President-Elect, Sir!”

Fox News host Chris Wallace scolded Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during Sunday’s show after Azar forgot to refer to Biden as the “president-elect”.

Wallace asked, “If President Trump had worn a mask then and urged everyone to wear a mask then, back in April, the way Joe Biden is right now, wouldn’t we be in much better shape?”

Azar responded, “We welcome Vice President Biden to the club. Since the middle of April, the president’s guidelines have called for …”

Wallace rudely cut-off Azar and corrected him by pompously declaring, “He’s the president-elect, sir. He’s the president-elect.”

Azar continued, “The president has called masks patriotic acts. Every one of his top advisors says, wear your mask. We talk about the data. At one meter, if two people whether masks, it can reduce viral transmission by 72%, protecting both the source and the recipient. We’ve got the data, masks work. We encourage people, please wear a mask when you can’t engage in social distancing.”

Wallace then said, “First of all, if the President-elect Joe Biden, Secretary Azar, and secondly, the fact is the president set on the first day, April 30, that he wasn’t going to wear a mask. He didn’t wear a mask in public for three months until July, and just last night at that rally in Georgia, not only didn’t he wear a mask, but I was watching the rally, thousands of people packed together, none I could see wearing a mask.”

Watch: